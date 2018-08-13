Lieberman: 'We are prepared and know what we should do"

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman visited the IDF Gaza Division and met with IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, GOC Southern Command Herzi Halevi and other senior officials to assess the situation in Gaza.

According to Lieberman, "regarding Gaza, the question we should ask is not 'whether another round of fighting will start', but 'when will it start'. I'm sure we'll do what we need to do in the best possible way. We are conducting a responsible and powerful security policy. We are prepared, know what we should do and how to do it. "