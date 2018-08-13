Erdogan says Turkey is under economic 'siege'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is under an economic "siege" that has nothing to do with its economic indicators.

During an address to Turkish ambassadors in the capital, Ankara, Erdogan said Monday that Turkey would overcome the "attack" on its economy.

He insisted that Turkey's economy remains strong and said the currency would soon settle "at the most reasonable level."

In an apparent reference to the United States, Erdogan said "the bullies of the global system cannot roughly, shamelessly encroach on our gains that were paid for by blood."

The Turkish leader's comments came after authorities launched investigations into hundreds of social media accounts for alleged reports they claimed were helping the currency's plunge.

Erdogan said there is an "economic terror" being waged on social media, adding that "traitors" would be punished.