Omarosa releases another recording, threatens to say more

Former US presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman released another audio recording Monday that she says features President Donald Trump, as she threatened to "blow the whistle" on White House corruption.

The recording, released on NBC's "Today" show, is purportedly a phone conversation between Trump and Manigault Newman after she was fired from the White House. It appears to show Trump expressing surprise, saying "nobody even told me about it."

While the latest recording appears to show Trump was unaware of the firing, Manigault Newman said on "Today" that Trump may have instructed Kelly to do it, but she offered no evidence.