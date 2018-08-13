Netanyahu meets with Druze reps to discuss strengthening their towns and villages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the second meeting on Monday of the Ministerial Committee on Druze, Circassian and Minority Community Members who serve in the Security Forces Affairs, the establishment of which was decided upon last week.

Among the issues discussed were the existing impediments to the implementation of Cabinet decision #959 regarding the "2016-19 Development

Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the PMO director general to meet with Druze and Circassian local council heads and with the director generals of the relevant ministries and submit to the committee feasible steps to remove the impediments especially regarding housing and employment.