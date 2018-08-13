US Israel critic peter Beinart questioned at Ben Gurion Airport

The Shin Bet delayed on Monday the American columnist, journalist, liberal political commentator and Israel critic Peter Beinart on Monday after he landed at Ben Gurion Airport.
The Shin Bet said that it had made an administrative mistake in delaying Beinart.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu heard of Mr. Beinart's questioning at Ben Gurion airport and immediately spoke with Israel's security forces to inquire how this happened,” a statement from the PMO said.
“He was told it was an administrative mistake. Israel is an open society which welcomes all—critics and supporters alike. Israel is the only country in the Middle East where people voice their opinions freely and robustly.”