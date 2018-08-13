The Latest: UN: More than 130 killed in Syria in recent days

The United Nations says at least 134 people, including many children, were killed over the weekend in northern Syria.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York on Monday that at least 59 civilians, including 17 children, were killed when

A Syrian search-and-rescue group put the total death toll from the blast at 67. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights gave a slightly higher death toll, saying 69 died, including 17 children. The Observatory says 52 of the victims were civilians; the rest were militants or couldn't be identified.

Citing the UN children's agency, Haq said another 28 children were killed over the last 36 hours in other incidents. He says three UNICEF-supported health facilities were attacked and two are now out of service