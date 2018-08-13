Israel protests to Romania after tourists beaten by police

Israel's embassy on Monday protested to the Romanian government after four Israeli tourists were allegedly dragged out of a taxi and beaten by riot police in Bucharest during a violent anti-corruption protest.

The embassy described the Friday night attack as "unacceptable and extremely serious."

It said the tourists were returning to their hotel in the Romanian capital of Bucharest when police stopped them.

"They were dragged out of the car, even though they showed their passports and explained they had nothing" to do with the protest, the embassy said, adding that the men would file a criminal complaint.

Police in Bucharest did not immediately react to the statement.