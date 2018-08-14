Channels
UN report: Up to 30,000 Islamic State members in Iraq, Syria
Associated Press |Published:  08.14.18 , 07:54

The Islamic State extremist group has up to 30,000 members roughly equally distributed between Syria and Iraq and its global network poses a rising threat -- as does al-Qaida, which is much stronger in places, a United Nations report says.

 

The report by UN experts circulated Monday said that despite the defeat of IS in Iraq and most of Syria, it is likely that a reduced "covert
version" of the militant group's "core" will survive in both countries, with significant affiliated supporters in Afghanistan, Libya, Southeast Asia and West Africa.

 

The experts said al-Qaida's global network also "continues to show resilience," with its affiliates and allies much stronger than IS in some spots, including Somalia, Yemen, South Asia and Africa's Sahel region.

 


