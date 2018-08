Police arrested 22 residents of northern Afula, Nazareth, Busmat Tivon, Kiryat Haim and Haifa on Tuesday on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 60, were arrested following the activities of an undercover agent. During police raids on the suspects' homes, a rifle, a smoke grenade, and some NIS 72,000 were seized.

The suspects were brought to the Nazareth Magistrate's Court for a remand hearing.