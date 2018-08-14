Kahlon confirms Netanyahu met Sisi over Gaza

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon confirmed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt in May to discuss a long-term ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

A spokesman for Netanyahu had declined to comment on the meeting after it was first reported on Monday by Channel Ten News.

Asked on Army Radio whether he had known of the meeting, Kahlon replied "Yes." He added that "everything that will happen in Gaza will be done with Egyptian mediation and involvement".