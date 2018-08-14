Channels
Police: Incident at UK parliament 'deliberate act,' suspect not cooperating
Reuters|Published:  08.14.18 , 14:40
LONDON - Britain's counter-terrorism police chief said investigators believe a man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians before crashing into barriers outside parliament on Tuesday and the arrested suspect was not cooperating with detectives.

 

"Our priority now is to formally establish the identity of the suspect and establish his motivation if we can. He is not currently cooperating," London Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu told reporters.

 

"Given that this appears to be a deliberate act, the method, and this being an iconic site, we are treating it as a terrorist incident."

 


First published: 08.14.18, 14:40
