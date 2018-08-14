Channels
Trump vows 'toughness and strength' after UK parliament incident
Reuters|Published:  08.14.18 , 15:39

LONDON - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that terrorists should be treated with "toughness and strength" after a man drove a car into members of the public and a security barrier outside Britain's parliament, injuring three.

 

"Another terrorist attack in London...These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength!" Trump tweeted.

 

British police arrested a man on suspicion of terrorism offences, saying he appeared to deliberately drive into cyclists before ramming a car into security barriers outside the British parliament in London.

 


First published: 08.14.18, 15:39
