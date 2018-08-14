US warns on Russia's new space weapons

GENEVA - The United States voiced deep suspicion on Tuesday over Russia's pursuit of new space weapons, including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, and the launch of a new inspector satellite which was acting in an "abnormal" way.
Russia's pursuit of counterspace capabilities was "disturbing", Yleem D.S. Poblete, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, told the UN's Conference on Disarmament which is discussing a new treaty to prevent an arms race in outer space.
A Russian delegate at the conference dismissed Poblete's remarks as unfounded and slanderous.