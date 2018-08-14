Iran rejects UN report on al-Qaida leaders influencing Syria

Iran is "categorically" rejecting a report by UN experts which says al-Qaida's leaders in Iran "have grown more prominent" and have been working with the extremist group's top leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, to influence events in Syria.
The report quoted unnamed UN member states saying the Iranians and al-Zawahiri countered the authority of the leader of an al-Qaida-linked group and caused "formations, breakaways and mergers of various al-Qaida-aligned groups in Idlib" in rebel-held northwestern Syria.