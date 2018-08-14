Lebanese Hezbollah leader says group stronger than ever

The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said on Tuesday his group was stronger than ever and would "very soon" celebrate victory in Syria, where it has been fighting alongside President Bashar al-Assad.
Nasrallah was speaking on live television to mark the anniversary of a 2006 war it fought with Israel, which regards Iran as its biggest foe and Hezbollah as the top threat on its borders.
"The resistance in Lebanon today, in its possession of weapons and equipment and capabilities and members and cadres and ability and expertise and experience, and also of faith and determination and courage and will, is stronger than at any time since its launch in the region," Nasrallah said.