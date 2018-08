Four students aged 14 and 15 have been hospitalized at the Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak on suspicion they caught leptospirosis during a trip to the Jordan River.

The four were staying at a kayak site at Jordan Park as part of a youth group trip two weeks ago.

Following the trip, they began showing similar symptoms to those shown by Israelis who visited streams in the Golan Heights and later diagnosed with leptospirosis.