Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Man arrested after suspected parliament attack named as Salih Khater
Reuters|Published:  08.15.18 , 11:02
LONDON - A man detained on Tuesday on suspicion of deliberately targeting pedestrians outside Britain's parliament is Salih Khater, a British citizen of Sudanese origin who was not previously known to intelligence agencies, a European security source said.

 

Police arrested a 29-year-old man after he appeared to drive his car at cyclists and pedestrians before ramming his car into barriers.

 

"It is still being treated as terrorism but the motive is unknown as yet," said a European security source. Police have not given any further details about the man's identity.

 


First published: 08.15.18, 11:02
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.