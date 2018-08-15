Australian's Parliament speech on 'final solution' condemned

CANBERRA - An Australian senator is being condemned for his speech in Parliament advocating reviving a white-only immigration policy and using the term "final solution" in calling for a vote on which migrants to admit into the country.

Fraser Anning has refused to apologize for the content of his first upper house speech. But politicians across the spectrum were united

Anning also called for a complete ban on Muslim immigration and linked Muslim communities to terrorism and being on welfare programs. Turnbull said in his own speech, "Those who try to demonize Muslims because of the crimes of a tiny minority are only helping the terrorists."

A member of the Australian Party, Anning was unapologetic about using the same phrase Nazi leaders used in planning the Holocaust during World War II. "The final solution to the immigration problem is, of course, a popular vote," Anning said in his Senate speech.