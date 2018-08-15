Turkey increases tariffs on some US goods, escalating feud

Turkey said Wednesday it is increasing tariffs on some US products like cars, alcohol, and coal—a move that is unlikely to have much economic impact but highlights the deteriorating relations with the US in a feud that has already helped trigger a currency crisis .
The Turkish government said tariffs on American cars will be doubled to 120 percent while those on alcoholic drinks will be hiked by the same rate to 140 percent. Overall, the duties will amount to $533 million, a relatively small sum meant as retaliation for US President Donald Trump's recent decision to double tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum.