Italy declares state of emergency for Genoa

The Italian Cabinet has approved a 12-month state of emergency for Genoa after a key highway bridge collapsed, killing at least 39 people.
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says his government won't wait until prosecutors finish investigating the deadly Genoa bridge collapse to yank the concession from the main private company that maintains Italy's highways.
Conte led an emergency Cabinet meeting Wednesday in Genoa, a day after the highway bridge collapsed. He called the tragedy "unacceptable in a modern society" and vowed to work so similar events won't happen again.
He said Italy will look for another company to maintain much of the nation's highway system and will demand "more stringent" rules about maintenance. Conte said: "we cannot wait for justice" and that "all citizens must travel in safety."
Conte also called for swift removal of the tons of debris that fell in Genoa to facilitate rail travel and reduce the danger of floods.