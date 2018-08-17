People plucked from rooftops after India floods kill 164

Rescuers used helicopters and boats on Friday to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops following unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala that left more than 160 dead.
With heavy rains stopping after a week, rescuers moved quickly to shift those marooned by floods to 1,200 state-run camps where more than 150,000 people already have taken shelter.
Heavy rains over the past eight days triggered flooding, landslides and home and bridge collapses, severely disrupting air and train services in Kerala state, a popular tourist destination with scenic landscapes, waterfalls and beautiful beaches.