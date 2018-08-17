Germany: Possible Syria meeting with France, Russia, Turkey

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Friday that officials are looking into the possibility of a four-way meeting on Syria involving Turkey, Russia, Germany and France.

The idea of such a meeting has been raised by Turkey. Asked about the possibility Friday, Merkel stressed that there are already two main

But she added that "nevertheless, a meeting between Germany, France, Turkey and Russia could make sense -- this must be well-prepared, so there is no date yet." She said leaders' advisers will do preparatory work to decide whether it's worth holding such a meeting.

Syria is expected to be on the agenda when Merkel meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany on Saturday.