Italian mayor shuts down bridge as a precaution

A mayor in southern Italy has ordered the closure of a bridge designed by the same architect who created the collapsed Genoa highway bridge.
The Italian news agency ANSA quoted Benevento Mayor Clemente Mastella as saying Friday about his precautionary measure that it is "better to have inconveniences than trouble" for bridge users.
On Wednesday, the day after Genoa's Morandi Bridge collapsed, killing at least 38 people, Mastella asked experts to check his city's San Nicola bridge, which was also designed by architect Riccardo Morandi. That bridge was built in 1955 and had been reinforced in 2016.
Genoa prosecutors are focusing their probe into the cause of the bridge collapse on a possible design flaw or inadequate maintenance.