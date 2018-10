Opposition leader Tzipi Livni addressed on Saturday the Israeli government's policy in the Gaza Strip following the escalation of hostilities over the past week.

"The government is hiding from the public that has moved on from the policy of wanting to remove Hamas from power to a policy that preserves the organization’s regime.

"Israel is conducting indirect negotiations with Hamas instead of direct negotiations with the Palestinian Authority," Livni added during the Shabbat Talk event in Eilat.