A source close to Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman addressed on Sunday the Security Cabinet’s decision to postpone the evacuation of the Palestinian-Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar.

"The Cabinet approved the evacuation of the village. What is important is the end result. The defense minister will continue to stand by his opinion that the evacuation should be carried out, regardless of whether its in agreement with the residents or not," the source exclaimed.