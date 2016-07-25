Channels
Kremlin: we'll respond in kind if US develops intermediate missiles
Reuters|Published:  10.22.18 , 13:06
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia would be forced to respond in kind if the United States began developing new missiles after quitting a landmark Cold War-era treaty.

 

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty because Russia was violating the pact, triggering a warning of retaliatory measures from Moscow.

 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the US move would make the world a more dangerous place and said Russia would be forced to act to restore the balance of military power if Washington quit and started developing new missiles.

 


