Russia says US is increasing nukes in military planning
Associated Press |Published:  10.23.18 , 07:49

UNITED NATIONS—A senior Russian official voiced concerns Monday that Washington is increasing the role of nuclear weapons in its military planning as part of a stepped-up campaign by the Trump administration to ensure "US military superiority over the rest of the world," while he also denied US allegations that Moscow has violated an arms treaty.

 

Andrei Belousov, deputy director of the Foreign Ministry's Department of Nonproliferation and Arms Control, told the UN General Assembly's
disarmament committee that Russia is "especially concerned" at the Trump administration's Nuclear Posture Review.

 

The policy review, released in early February, provides for "the creation of low-yield nuclear weapons that would lower the threshold of the use of nuclear weapons," Belousov said. He said it "also envisages a return to the concept of a 'limited nuclear war.'"

 


