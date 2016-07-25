China-US ties sinking amid acrimony over trade

BEIJING—The White House's move to expand Washington's dispute with Beijing beyond trade and technology and into accusations of political meddling have sunk relations between the world's two largest economies to their lowest level since the end of the Cold War.

A speech by US Vice President Mike Pence on Oct. 4 was the highest-level sign US strategy was turning from engagement to confrontation. Pence accused China of interfering in the midterm elections to undermine President Donald Trump's tough trade policies against Beijing and warned other countries to be wary of Beijing's "debt diplomacy."