Kremlin says knows official Saudi stance on Khashoggi
Reuters|Published:  10.23.18 , 12:58

MOSCOW— Russia has heard the official Saudi Arabia's stance that the royal family had no connection to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

 

Other matters are for investigators, he told reporters.

 

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi government, died after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied knowledge of his fate before saying he had been killed in a fight there, an explanation that has drawn international scepticism.

 


