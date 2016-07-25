SKorea approves NKorea deals amid conservative opposition

SEOUL— The government of South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday formally approved the rapprochement deals he made with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month.

The step is largely seen as an effort by Moon to show he's determined to carry out the deals despite growing skepticism about whether his engagement policy could eventually lead to North Korea's nuclear disarmament.

Moon "ratified" the deals on Tuesday afternoon, hours after his Cabinet approved them during a regular meeting, Moon's office said in a statement.

At the start of the Cabinet meeting, Moon said in televised remarks that the deals' ratification would help further improve ties with North Korea and accelerate global efforts to achieve the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."