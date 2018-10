The Haifa District Court sentenced Tuesday Muhammad Shinawi, who murdered Guy Kafri in a terror attack in January 2006, to life imprisonment and an additional 22 years prison sentence.

Last June, The Haifa District Court convicted the 22-year-old terrorist of murdering Guy Kafri and of the attempted murder of Yehiel Iluz during a terror attack in January 2017.

Shinawi confessed to all charges.