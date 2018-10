A 23-year-old Palestinian man was killed overnight Tuesday in clashes with the IDF in the town of Tammun in the West Bank, between Nablus and Jenin.

The clashes erupted when an IDF force entered the village during the night to carry out an arrest.

According to the Palestinians, the man was shot in his upper body and evacuated to the hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The IDF is looking into the Palestinian claim the man was killed from Israeli fire.