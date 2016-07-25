Channels
Kremlin: Russia and US discussed possible Putin visit to Washington
Reuters|Published:  10.24.18 , 13:08
MOSCOW - Russia and the United States have discussed the possibility of President Vladimir Putin visiting Washington next year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

 

Peskov said that such a possibility was briefly touched upon during a visit by US National Security Advisor John Bolton to Moscow this week. No specific plans had yet been arranged, Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

 

US President Donald Trump and Putin plan to meet in Paris next month, officials said on Tuesday, their first encounter since a summit in Helsinki that unleashed a storm of criticism that Trump was cozying up to the Kremlin.

 


