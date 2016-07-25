Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

China's vice president kicks off innovation summit in Israel
AP|Published:  10.24.18 , 17:28
China's vice president and Israel's prime minister have kicked off a joint innovation summit—where the two countries are working to cement their fast-growing relationship.

 

Wang Qishan and Benjamin Netanyahu toured a number of exhibits by high-tech Israeli start-ups focused on self-driving cars, health care and agriculture. They were scheduled to attend an evening gala event and the opening of an Israeli innovation center on Thursday.

 

Wang, a close confidant of President Xi Jinpin, is one of the most senior Chinese officials to visit Israel since the countries established diplomatic relations in 1992.

 


פרסום ראשון: 10.24.18, 17:28
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.