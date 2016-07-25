China's vice president kicks off innovation summit in Israel

China's vice president and Israel's prime minister have kicked off a joint innovation summit—where the two countries are working to cement their fast-growing relationship.
Wang Qishan and Benjamin Netanyahu toured a number of exhibits by high-tech Israeli start-ups focused on self-driving cars, health care and agriculture. They were scheduled to attend an evening gala event and the opening of an Israeli innovation center on Thursday.
Wang, a close confidant of President Xi Jinpin, is one of the most senior Chinese officials to visit Israel since the countries established diplomatic relations in 1992.