US: At least 8 suspicious parcels delivered to US officials

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK—Former US President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were among the targets of suspected package bombs delivered to several high-profile Democrats and CNN in what New York officials on Wednesday called an act of terrorism.

At least eight suspicious parcels were intercepted before reaching any intended recipients, including Obama's attorney general, Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan and prominent Democratic Party donor George Soros.

Two packages were sent to California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, the FBI said.

Investigators were trying to track down a suspicious package they believe was addressed to Obama's vice president, Joe Biden, a federal official told Reuters late on Wednesday.

None of the eight packages detonated, and nobody was hurt. There was no immediate claim of responsibility