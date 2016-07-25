China says meeting with US Defence Secretary was constructive

BEIJING—China's defence ministry said on Thursday that last week's meeting between Defence Minister Wei Fenghe and US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in Singapore was constructive.

Chinese Ministry spokesman Wu Qian made the comment at a regular monthly news briefing, adding that Mattis had again invited Wei to visit the United States.

When the pair met last week on the sidelines of a regional security conference in Singapore, Mattis told Wei that the world's two largest economies needed to deepen high-level ties in order to navigate tension and rein in the risk of inadvertent conflict.