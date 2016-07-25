Two more bombs sent to former US VP Biden, actor De Niro

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK—more suspected bombs were found in New York City and Delaware addressed to actor Robert DeNiro and former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday morning, as a manhunt intensified for a serial bomber who targeted high-profile Democrats.

X-rays showed that the package recovered in Manhattan addressed to DeNiro, who has been critical of US President Donald Trump, contained a device like those sent to prominent Democrats and CNN, investigators said.

A law enforcement source said a similar package addressed to Biden was intercepted at a Delaware mail facility. The official wasn't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

None of the bombs have detonated and no one was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.