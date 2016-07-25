Channels
NATO urges Trump officials not to quit nuclear treaty
Reuters|Published:  10.25.18 , 21:42
European members of NATO urged the United States on Thursday to try to bring Russia back into compliance with a nuclear arms control treaty rather than quit it, diplomats said, seeking to avoid a split in the alliance that Moscow could exploit.

 

In a closed-door meeting at NATO, Pentagon, US State Department and National Security Council officials briefed alliance envoys on US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which rid Europe of land-based nuclear missiles.

 


