Investigators focus on Florida in hunt for sender of bombs mailed to Trump critics

The investigation into 10 pipe bombs sent to high-profile Democrats and critics of US President Donald Trump is focusing on leads in Florida, a federal law enforcement source said on Thursday.
All the suspicious packages were believed to have gone through the US Postal System at some point, the source said. Many of the packages had the return address of the Florida office of US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who formerly chaired the Democratic National Committee, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.