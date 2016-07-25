Gorbachev: US exit from nuclear arms pact increases risks of war

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, denounced on Friday a US decision to leave an arms control treaty that helped end the Cold War, saying it heralded a new arms race which increased the risk of nuclear conflict.
President Donald Trump has said Washington plans to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty which Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan signed in 1987. The pact eliminated all short-and intermediate-range land-based nuclear and conventional missiles held by both countries in Europe.