Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Gorbachev: US exit from nuclear arms pact increases risks of war
Reuters|Published:  10.26.18 , 13:13
Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, denounced on Friday a US decision to leave an arms control treaty that helped end the Cold War, saying it heralded a new arms race which increased the risk of nuclear conflict.

 

President Donald Trump has said Washington plans to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty which Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan signed in 1987. The pact eliminated all short-and intermediate-range land-based nuclear and conventional missiles held by both countries in Europe.

 


פרסום ראשון: 10.26.18, 13:13
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.