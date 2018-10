The United States will do what it deems necessary, including considering more sanctions, to address Russia's interference in its elections and its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Friday.

"It would certainly be inaccurate to say we are not going to impose any more sanctions on Russia. We are going to do what we are required to do and what we think is necessary," Bolton told Reuters during a visit to ex-Soviet Georgia.