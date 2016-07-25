Channels
Shelling in Syria's Idlib kills 7, largest death toll since mid-Aug
Reuters|Published:  10.26.18 , 20:16
Shelling in Syria's Idlib province killed at least seven civilians on Friday, the largest one-day loss of life there since Russian air strikes stopped in mid-August, a war monitor said.

 

Idlib province is part of the Syrian opposition's last big foothold in the country and is effectively a zone of Turkish influence under de-escalation agreements reached between opposition-backer Turkey and Damascus-ally Russia.

 

A Russia-Turkey deal in mid-September also created a demilitarised zone on the region's frontline with Syrian government forces, from which rebel groups had to withdraw heavy weaponry.

 


