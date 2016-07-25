Channels
UN says Syria is blocking efforts to draft new constitution
AP|Published:  10.26.18 , 23:42

UN envoy for Syria urged its close ally Russia and world leaders on Friday to try to overcome President Bashar Assad's opposition to the formation of a committee to draft a new constitution that is key to ending the country's civil war.

 

Staffan de Mistura told the Security Council the UN faces "a serious challenge" as a result of the government's objection. But he expressed hope that high-level meetings planned in the coming weeks will spur a solution and enable him to launch a 150-member committee to draft a constitution before he steps down in late November.

 


