UN says Syria is blocking efforts to draft new constitution

UN envoy for Syria urged its close ally Russia and world leaders on Friday to try to overcome President Bashar Assad's opposition to the formation of a committee to draft a new constitution that is key to ending the country's civil war.

Staffan de Mistura told the Security Council the UN faces "a serious challenge" as a result of the government's objection. But he expressed hope that high-level meetings planned in the coming weeks will spur a solution and enable him to launch a 150-member committee to draft a constitution before he steps down in late November.