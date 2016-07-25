Florida man charged in connection with 14 bombs sent to Trump critics

A man suspected of mailing at least 14 pipe bombs to prominent Democratic politicians and other critics of US President Donald Trump in the run-up to elections next month was arrested on Friday in Florida and charged with five federal felonies.
Cesar Sayoc, 56, a former stripper and professional wrestler once charged with threatening to bomb an electric company for trying to shut off his lights, was taken into custody by federal agents outside an auto parts store in Plantation, Florida, near Miami as helicopters flew overhead.
Authorities also seized a white van belonging to Sayoc, its windows plastered with pro-Trump stickers, the slogan "CNN SUCKS" and images of Democratic leaders with red cross-hairs over their faces.
Fingerprint and DNA evidence identified the suspect, but Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray cautioned that the arrest did not necessarily end the threat.
"There may be other packages in transit now and other packages on the way," Wray said.