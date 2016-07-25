Iran's Rouhani says US isolated against Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that the United States was isolated among its traditional allies in its confrontation with Iran, and that even Europe was siding with Tehran against the reimposition of US sanctions.
"It does not happen often that the US makes a decision and its traditional allies abandon it," Rouhani told parliament in a speech carried live on state television.
Washington reintroduced sanctions against Iran's currency trade, metals and auto sectors in August after the US withdrawal from a multinational 2015 deal that lifted sanctions in return for limits on Iranâ€™s nuclear programme.
European countries have criticised the U.S. withdrawal from the accord and have been putting together a package of economic measures to help offset the US pressures on Tehran, which have contributed to the economic volatility in the country.