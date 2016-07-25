Syria summit: Leaders call for UN-backed process

The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany discussed the war in Syria at a summit on Saturday, reiterating calls for a UN-backed political process to end the war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.
A final statement from the four leaders also called for the convening of a committee by the end of the year to work on constitutional reform as a prelude to free and fair elections in Syria. It also supports efforts to facilitate the "safe and voluntary" return of refugees to their Syrian homes.
The statement also rejected "separatist agendas aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as well as the national security of neighboring countries."