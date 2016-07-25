Cabinet honours victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The Cabinet stood for a moment's silence on Sunday to honour the victims of a synagogue shooting that killed at least 11 worshippers in Pittsburgh.

"The entire nation of Israel mourns with the families of the murdered in the horrendous massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly Cabinet session.

Saturday's shooting "is the biggest anti-Semitic crime" in the annals of the United States, he said, calling on the world to unite in the fight against anti-Semitism everywhere.