Indonesian plane with 189 aboard crashes into sea

An aircraft with 189 people on board is believed to have sunk after crashing into the sea off Indonesia's island of Java on Monday, soon after takeoff from the capital, headed for a key tin-mining region, officials said.
Indonesia's search and rescue agency confirmed the crash of Lion Air flight, JT610, adding that it lost contact with ground officials 13 minutes after takeoff, and a tug boat leaving the capital's port saw it fall.
"We don't know yet whether there are any survivors," agency head Muhmmad Syaugi told a news conference, adding that no distress signal had been received from the aircraft's emergency transmitter. "We hope, we pray, but we cannot confirm."