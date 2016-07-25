Trump faces complaints that new Iran sanctions are too weak

WASHINGTON—A battle is brewing between the Trump administration and some of the US President Donald Trump's biggest supporters in Congress who are concerned that sanctions to be re-imposed on Iran early next month won't be tough enough.

As Trump prepares to re-impose a second batch of Iran sanctions that had been eased under the 2015 nuclear deal, US conservative lawmakers and outside advisers have become worried that the administration may break a promise to exert "maximum pressure" on Iran. They are angered by suggestions that measures to be announced Nov. 5 won't include a provision cutting Iran off from a key component of the global financial system.

The self-described Iran hawks are concerned enough that they have drafted legislation that would require the administration to demand that Iran be suspended from the international bank transfer system known as SWIFT.

"The president asked for maximum pressure, not semi-maximum pressure," said Richard Goldberg, a former aide to a Republican senator and senior adviser to the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a group that supports punishing Iran with sanctions. "Maximum pressure includes disconnecting Iranian banks from SWIFT."