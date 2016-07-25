Mother of Gaza teen killed in airstrike denies militant ties

GAZA CITY - The mother of a Gaza teen killed in an Israeli airstrike the previous day is denying that her son had any links to militants.

Three teens were killed in Sunday's strike after they were spotted attempting to sabotage the border fence and "were apparently involved in placing an improvised explosive device" near it.

But on Monday, Aisha Abu Daher said her 14-year-old son Abdel-Hamid had "nothing to do with resistance."

Palestinian paramedics say the three bodies were found 200 meters (yards) from the fence.